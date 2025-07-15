President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Katsina state to attend the funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Dignitaries, including First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Buhari's widow, Aisha, and their children, have also arrived in Katsina state

Daura, Katsina state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Katsina state to receive the remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the state airport.

Legit.ng reported that Buhari’s body departed London on Tuesday morning, July 15, aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

Buhari, who died at the age 82 on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, is set to be buried today, Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

All roads leads to Daura for Buhari's final burial

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, along with senior military officers, is at the airport overseeing preparations.

A military parade has been arranged as part of the official welcome for the late president’s body.

The governor and the military are coordinating security and ceremonial arrangements to ensure a dignified reception, in line with Buhari’s status as both a former military ruler and two-term civilian president.

Among the early arrivals in Daura is Niger Republic’s Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, the first foreign leader to arrive with a delegation to pay his respects.

Former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo are also in Daura, alongside Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya.

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, and businessman Aliko Dangote have also arrived in Katsina for the burial.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, along with several senators and former governors, is in Daura to attend the ceremony.

Traditional and religious leaders have joined the proceedings, including the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who is participating in the funeral prayers.

In tears, Buhari’s daughter, others arrive place of Burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the first daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday in tears, as the family prepared for his burial.

Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives.

