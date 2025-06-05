President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, June 4, received in audience the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, in Lagos

Bakare’s visit to Tinubu was first revealed in a post on X by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga

The former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, stated that his discussion with Tinubu focused on national development as well as the future of Nigeria

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Wednesday, June 4, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that Bakare was a former Vice-Presidential candidate to Muhammadu Buhari during the 2011 elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Pastor Tunde Bakare visits Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the visit reportedly focused on critical national issues and the state of the nation.

The Nation also noted Pastor Bakare's visit to Tinubu.

He stressed the need for a “coordinated programme” to restore stability.

Bakare said:

“Well, my visit to President Tinubu is about how the country will go well. My life, personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime, and those things I’ve discussed with Mr. President. They are not hidden things, but I’ve learnt that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it to him to do whatever he wills with whatever you’ve suggested.

“I’ve had a private conversation with Mr. President, and I’m glad that he received me well. I trust that God will help our nation.

“What transpired in my discussion with him, stays with him and with me. God guiding him and giving him wisdom will help this nation not to go down the drain, but to bounce back so that he can live a mark that cannot be erased."

The video can be watched below:

Bakare's earlier criticism of Tinubu

Earlier, in April, Bakare delivered a scathing critique of Nigeria’s leadership during his Easter Sunday state-of-the-nation broadcast in Lagos.

The former presidential candidate accused President Tinubu of nurturing a “motor park brand of politics” that has led to legislative rascality and the erosion of constitutional governance.

The pastor called for a change in leadership approach, warning that Nigeria is too delicate for the current brand of politics.

He urged President Tinubu to reflect on the dangers of unlimited power and to stop “playing God.”

Senate drags Pastor Tunde Bakare

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senate tackled Pastor Bakare over his recent criticism of the national assembly, saying that his comment was politically-motivated, misleading, and indicated a poor understanding of the constitutional responsibilities of the legislature.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the senate committee on media and public affairs, described Bakare's comments as "sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary" that could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Adaramodu noted that Bakare had contested in the last general elections and previously contested as a vice-presidential candidate, which could not be discounted in assessing his comments.

