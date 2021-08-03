Tunde Bakare, a respected Nigerian pastor has shared the interesting story of how he became a Christian

Reciting some Quranic verses, the Christian cleric said he came from a strong Muslim family in Ogun state

The prominent pastor said his journey to Christianity was God's wish, noting that he didn't become Christian because of any ailment

Lagos, Nigeria - Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, has surprised many as he is seen reciting some Quranic verses during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

In the interview published on Tuesday, August 3, the respected pastor explained that he is from a strong Muslim family.

Pastor Tunde Bakare has surprised many as he is seen reciting some Quranic verses.

According to Pastor Bakare, his grandfather is the first Imam of Sodeke in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He added that his father, Chief Sani Adekunle Bakare, is a devout Muslim.

Pastor Bakare said he started Islamic and Arabic education at the tender age of four and did his walimah (graduation) in 1967.

The cleric said he can recite the Quran, Muslim's Holy scripture from the beginning to the end, noting that it is the wish of God that he ended up becoming a Christian.

How I became a Christian

At the age of 20, Pastor Bakare said a friend of his named Ganiu, also Muslim turned Christian, had wanted to do baptism at a church and invited him to cover the event as a photographer.

He said it was at the event that the revelation God had shown him at the age of 10 in 1964 started replaying in his eyes at the church.

Pastor Bakare explained that he was inspired by the preacher's message, noting that he did not become a Christian because of illness or any other thing.

He added that he did not immediately make it public to his family that he had become a Christian and was only secretly attending the church to learn more about the religion.

I declared Christian faith to my family in 1974

Pastor Bakare said he on October 14, 1974, he decided to tell his family that he was now born again and would no longer practise Islam.

According to him, he was subsequently chased out of the house. His church, however, came to the rescue by providing him accommodation.

Pastor Bakare said many of his family members, including his late mother who had gone to Mekkah to perform Hajj, eventually converted to Christianity.

