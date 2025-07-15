Grave preparation has begun at Mohammadu Buhari's Daura residence ahead of his burial on Tuesday, July 15, with security agencies deployed heavily around the area

Buhari’s remains are expected to arrive from London between 11am and 12pm, as President Tinubu prepares to receive the body in Katsina state

Residents mourn the late leader, describing his death as a painful loss; burial will follow Islamic rites with limited public access for security reasons

Daura, Katsina state – Tension and sorrow fill the air in Daura, hometown of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as grave-digging quietly commenced on Tuesday morning, July 15, at his private residence.

The move comes ahead of his burial scheduled for later in the day, following the expected arrival of his remains from London.

Security has been heavily reinforced in and around the residence, with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, police, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed at strategic locations.

Buhari’s body expected shortly from London

According to Garba Shehu, former spokesman to the late President, Buhari’s body is expected to arrive Nigeria between 11 am and 12 pm on Tuesday.

"The burial prayer will take place today, but the venue will be confirmed by the Katsina State Government," Shehu said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to personally receive the body at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina.

He had earlier dispatched Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to London to accompany the body back to Nigeria.

Daura: Grave already being prepared

As reported by Daily Trust who visited the late President’s Daura residence on Tuesday morning, a quiet but solemn atmosphere hung over the area.

Several security officials stood guard while a few select workers began digging the grave.

A source close to the family, who asked not to be named, confirmed:

“The grave-digging has already started. A specific section of the compound was marked yesterday for the burial. It is being prepared with care and will be fenced for privacy and security.”

Nigerians continue to mourn passing on of Buhari

Residents of Daura and neighbouring communities have been trooping in quietly to pay their respects, even as access to the compound remains tightly restricted.

“This is a painful moment. We knew this day would come, but it still feels surreal. Buhari was not just a leader, he was our brother, our pride," said Malam Bashir, a neighbour.

Buhari passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, 13 July, after a prolonged illness.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday a public holiday and announced seven days of national mourning.

His funeral is expected to follow Islamic rites, with prayers and interment to take place later today.

As final preparations continue, Nigeria watches closely as one of its most prominent figures is laid to rest in the town where his life began.

