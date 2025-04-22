The Senate has condemned Pastor Tunde Bakare for saying that the national assembly did not have independence from the executive's grip

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, explained that the religious leader did not have an understanding of the running of the national assembly

Bakare's comment was premise on the legislative support given to President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu

The Senate has tackled Pastor Tunde Bakare over his recent criticism of the National Assembly, saying that his comment was politically motivated, misleading and indicated a poor understanding of the constitutional responsibilities of the legislature.

Bakare, a former presidential aspirant and vice-presidential candidate, was criticised by the Senate committee on media and public affairs in a statement on Tuesday, April 22.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the committee's chairman, described Bakare's comments as "sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary" that could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Why the Senate replied to Pastor Bakare

Adaramodu argued that Bakare's criticisms were biased and influenced by his political background. He noted that Bakare had contested in the last general elections and previously run as a vice-presidential candidate, which could not be discounted in assessing his comments. The senator emphasised that Bakare's statements carried significant political implications and were not just personal opinions.

The Senate committee emphasised that it would not be drawn into responding to issues already before a court of competent jurisdiction, out of respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. Adaramodu noted that the National Assembly had constructively disagreed with the executive on several occasions, including on specific provisions of the presidential declaration on the Rivers state of emergency.

According to Adaramodu, public figures, especially those with influence in the civic and spiritual spheres, to temper their criticisms with facts and a sense of national responsibility. He emphasized that democracy is best nurtured through thoughtful contributions that inspire reform, not resentment.

What Senate told Tunde Bakare

The Senate expressed confidence that Pastor Bakare would, with time, come to appreciate the work of the 10th National Assembly in the national interest. It noted that the Senate remained open to engaging with all Nigerians, including Bakare, in the spirit of constructive dialogue to advance good governance and national development.

Pastor Bakare's criticism of the National Assembly was based on the premise of the legislature supporting the endorsement of a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu. The president also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and subsequently appointed a sole administrator for the state.

