Senate Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare as Reason Emerges
- The Senate has condemned Pastor Tunde Bakare for saying that the national assembly did not have independence from the executive's grip
- Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, explained that the religious leader did not have an understanding of the running of the national assembly
- Bakare's comment was premise on the legislative support given to President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu
The Senate has tackled Pastor Tunde Bakare over his recent criticism of the National Assembly, saying that his comment was politically motivated, misleading and indicated a poor understanding of the constitutional responsibilities of the legislature.
Bakare, a former presidential aspirant and vice-presidential candidate, was criticised by the Senate committee on media and public affairs in a statement on Tuesday, April 22.
Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the committee's chairman, described Bakare's comments as "sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary" that could erode public trust in democratic institutions.
Why the Senate replied to Pastor Bakare
Adaramodu argued that Bakare's criticisms were biased and influenced by his political background. He noted that Bakare had contested in the last general elections and previously run as a vice-presidential candidate, which could not be discounted in assessing his comments. The senator emphasised that Bakare's statements carried significant political implications and were not just personal opinions.
The Senate committee emphasised that it would not be drawn into responding to issues already before a court of competent jurisdiction, out of respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. Adaramodu noted that the National Assembly had constructively disagreed with the executive on several occasions, including on specific provisions of the presidential declaration on the Rivers state of emergency.
According to Adaramodu, public figures, especially those with influence in the civic and spiritual spheres, to temper their criticisms with facts and a sense of national responsibility. He emphasized that democracy is best nurtured through thoughtful contributions that inspire reform, not resentment.
What Senate told Tunde Bakare
The Senate expressed confidence that Pastor Bakare would, with time, come to appreciate the work of the 10th National Assembly in the national interest. It noted that the Senate remained open to engaging with all Nigerians, including Bakare, in the spirit of constructive dialogue to advance good governance and national development.
Pastor Bakare's criticism of the National Assembly was based on the premise of the legislature supporting the endorsement of a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu. The president also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and subsequently appointed a sole administrator for the state.
Governors, monarchs at Pastor Tunde Bakare's birthday
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, November 11, with a special thanksgiving service at his Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos
The event was graced by some governors, former governors, and other influential dignitaries, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.
President Bola Tinubu had earlier praised the cleric in his birthday wishes, describing him as a major voice of the people in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng