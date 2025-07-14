David Mark, the interim chairman of the ADC, has alerted Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu may sabotage the party's rising momentum using the courts

The former Senate President raised the alarm in Abuja after 310 lawyers volunteered to defend the party in all ongoing and future legal cases across Nigeria

In an interesting twist, the presidency has declared that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition cannot unseat President Tinubu, insisting he will complete his second term

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The interim national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has raised an alarm over alleged plans by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to use the courts to derail the party’s rising momentum.

Ahead of the 227 election, David Mark, ADC chairman, speaks about Tinubu's alleged plan against Atiku-led coalition. Photo credit: David Mark, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

310 lawyers back ADC as Mark raises fresh alarm

Senator Mark, however, expressed concern about possible legal threats.

“ADC is the party to beat in 2027. The current administration may attempt to use the courts to frustrate our momentum,” he warned.

He urged Nigerians to support the ADC as a credible and patriotic alternative to lead the country forward.

He issued the warning in Abuja during a visit by the ADC’s national legal support group, led by Abdullahi Abdurrahman.

As reported by Vanguard, Abdurrahman disclosed that at least 310 lawyers have volunteered to defend the party in all ongoing and future legal cases across Nigeria. 310 lawyers back ADC as Mark raises fresh alarm. Photo credit: ADC

310 lawyers back Atiku Abubakar-led coalition party. Photo credit: ADC

Source: Facebook

During the meeting, he added that the legal team has representation in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and is fully mobilised to tackle any legal challenges the ADC may face.

The party’s legal team includes prominent legal figures such as the ADC’s legal adviser, Barrister Peter Oyewole; former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and former Edo state governor and legal scholar, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

“We are prepared to handle any case that may arise against ADC anywhere in the country,” Abdurrahman said.

With a growing grassroots presence and a formidable legal structure, the ADC says it is ready to defend its vision and engage in the 2027 political contest.

Reason no force in ADC can unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

However, the presidency dismissed the ambitions of the newly formed opposition coalition under the ADC, insisting that President Tinubu will complete two terms in office before any serious political transition can occur.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who addressed the matter in Abuja, described the coalition as a desperate assembly of “disgruntled politicians” with no clear ideological direction.

Read more about ADC here:

Obi asks Atiku to cede ADC ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi has urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South to promote unity and fairness.

Obi insists the South should complete its tenure before power returns to the North, describing his chances in the election as strong.

He also warned the coalition not to repeat past political mistakes and confirmed he would run in 2027 regardless of the platform.

Source: Legit.ng