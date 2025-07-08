The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Tinubu administration of engaging in political panic, following the launch of the Atiku-led opposition coalition

Ahead of the 2027 election, the ADC criticised Bayo Onanuga for defending the government's plan to remove bottlenecks on food security

The ADC interim national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the APC of deliberately weaponizing poverty to improve Tinubu's government’s image ahead of 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the presidency is already in a panic mood since the launch of the coalition platform and the growing influence of the opposition in the country.

Atiku -led coalition has explained how the adopted ADC has thrown Tinubu's government into panic mode ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Tinubu's govt in political panic - ADC alleges

But the ADC accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of “calculated incompetence”, stating that the government’s sudden reform push is not born of compassion, but of “political panic, sparked by the growing influence and credibility of the ADC.”

Reacting to the government plans to remove bottlenecks to food security and export, the ADC interim national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, wondered why it has taken the emergence of the coalition to make the Tinubu government start thinking of how to make food available to Nigerian people.

The African Democratic Congress has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s sudden reform move is driven by fear, not leadership. Photo credit: ADC

Tinubu’s reform move driven by fear - ADC

Bolaji, in a statement issued on Sunday, July 6, noted that without the pressure mounted on the government with the successful unveiling of the opposition coalition, the government would “have persisted on its calculated indifference to the plight of the Nigerian people.”

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, July 8, the opposition spokesman claimed that the APC had “deliberately” weaponized poverty.

According to him:

“On Saturday, Bayo Onanuga didn’t just issue a statement, he issued a confession.

“Let us make one thing clear, it took the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the growing momentum of a united opposition to push this government into action.”

“This is a pattern. This is a strategy. Nigerians, shine your eyes.”

He also said President Tinubu is already campaigning two years before the 2027 general elections.

The opposition spokesman added:

“Two years early, because he knows he’s in trouble. He knows Nigerians have had enough. And the worst part? He is risking the country’s future, all in the name of his re-election bid. Onanuga’s declaration is not about food security or economic diplomacy, this is about politics and 2027.”

