The police in Delta state have got Nigerians talking after associating the public execution of a suspect by a police officer in the state

Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the police command, made the comment while speaking in a television interview on Wednesday, April 29

However, Nigerians, while reacting to the comment, condemned the police boss for saying that the matter cannot be explained except from a spiritual perspective

The Delta State Police Command has said that the police officer who tied, shot and killed a suspect in the Effurun area of the state would be charged in court for murder

Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the police command, announced the development in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, April 29. Edafe disclosed that the officer who pulled the trigger was ASP Nuhi Usman and has been transferred to the force headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary action.

Nigerians react after police link the killing of a suspect by an officer to spirituality Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to the police spokesperson, the officer acted unprofessionally and that his action could not be explained except from "a spiritual perspective." He explained that covering the face of the officer in the press state was only a professional thing to do.

Nigerians react as police speak on Delta killings

However, Nigerians have started expressing mixed feelings about the spiritual perspective raised by the police spokesperson. Below are some of their comments:

chineduchiemeka faulted the police boss's claim:

"Oga @edafebright, if you attribute the action of the rogue police man in this Effurun extrajudicial killing to 'spirituality', then one might also be justified to say you have a spiritual problem. The indiscipline, impunity and absolute disregard for human life amongst our police force have risen to the high heavens, and we are not seeing any structured program to permanently address it."

Nigerians react as police link the killing of the suspect to spirituality Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

fdnaturales condemned the attachment of the officer's action to spirituality:

"God abeg. God abeg. God abeg. Spiri-what? At this point, is there anything that can come out of the Nigerian police? God again, abeg. May these people not happen to me and all that concerns me. I hope that boy will get justice."

im_timwest said that the police officer has strong information about the incident:

"There is a big explanation, that guy had vital information he was ready to spill, why kill him at that point? I think they should properly investigate this, not the murder alone, but the origin of that G*N."

tblac_kennel criticised the police:

"This guy in uniform is just speaking as if we are kids cos why will you be turning things around instead of you to admit the accusations brought up to you, assuming it's a layman that did this, and the person is giving you these kinds of excuses that are spiritual, will you accept it?"

noel_dongah criticised the police spokesperson:

"How many extrajudicial killings have they carried out in broad daylight off camera? Merchants of death."

You can see the video of the police on Instagram here:

Police speak as Adamawa pastor killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Adamawa state police command has confirmed the killing of a pastor, Emmanuel Ezeoikwe, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the state police command, said that the pastor was killed at his residence in Zina village, Song LGA of the state.

The assailants were said to have visited the village at about 12.30 am and shot the pastor, as recounted by the villagers.

Source: Legit.ng