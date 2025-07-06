The Presidency has told members of the newly formed ADC coalition to abandon hopes for 2027 and prepare instead for 2031

Presidential aide Sunday Dare described the group as a desperate alliance of politicians lacking the discipline and unity that defined the APC’s 2015 success

He said none of the coalition leaders can rival President Tinubu’s democratic credentials or command the nationwide loyalty needed to win a general election

The Presidency has dismissed the ambitions of the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete his two terms in office before any serious political transition can occur.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who addressed the matter in Abuja, described the coalition as a desperate assembly of “disgruntled politicians” with no clear ideological direction.

The ADC coalition has been urged to shift focus from the 2027 elections, as it will be a walk over for Tinubu. Photo: X/NGRpresident, Atiku

Source: Twitter

According to him, the group lacks the discipline, vision, and national appeal needed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Tinubu's presidency dress down opposition coalition

The coalition, made up of prominent opposition figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, former Governors Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, among others, was unveiled in Abuja earlier this week with the aim of unseating the Tinubu administration.

However, Dare urged the coalition’s members to shift their focus to the 2031 elections instead.

“The presidency already rests with the region rightfully due. And that’s where it will be till 2031,” he said.

“This coalition is nothing more than a gathering of political opportunists, and their talk of injustice is just a cover for their personal ambition to control the national treasury.”

Dare drew a sharp contrast between the ADC coalition and the 2013 merger that gave birth to the APC, which eventually led to the defeat of the then-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Tinubu's spokesperson Dare asserts that the 2027 elections will be an easy victory for his principal. Photo: X/ADC

Source: Twitter

According to him, APC’s success was built on selflessness and strategic sacrifice -- qualities he claims are completely absent in the current opposition movement.

“In 2013, Tinubu could have forced his way in, but he waited. He focused on building, on earning trust, and never lost an election. None of those in today’s coalition can match that track record,” Dare said.

He also argued that no member of the new coalition commands enough loyalty to unify a political base, let alone the country.

Source: Legit.ng