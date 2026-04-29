President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with an AI image and warns them to 'get smart soon'

Negotiations over a non-nuclear deal have stalled amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

White House confirmed Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait if the U.S. lifts the blockade

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington DC, USA - The United States President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran with an AI picture of himself holding a gun.

President Trump warned Iran to “better get smart soon!”

He stated this in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2026.

The American President accompanied the post with an AI-generated picture of himself holding a gun with explosions in the background.

He captioned the photo with the words “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

As reported by CNBC, Trump made the post amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the uncertain status of talks with Iran.

The attempts to continue negotiations in the last few days have seemingly stalled.

Trump had canceled the U.S. negotiators' trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, for more talks last weekend.

“We have all the cards,” the president told Fox News, adding that if Iran wanted to talk, “they can come to us, or they can call us.”

Previous negotiations led by Vice President JD Vance also ended without a deal.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that Iran proposed that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its ongoing blockade of the nation’s ports and the war ends.

President Donald Trump threatens Iran with an AI image

Source: UGC

Trump reacts to using nuclear weapons in Iran

Recall that on April 24, 2026, the US State Department released a video featuring President Trump’s remarks on nuclear weapons.

In the clip, President Trump firmly rejected the idea of using nuclear arms against Iran.

His statement stressed that nuclear weapons should never be used by any country.

Read more stories on Iran and US war:

Trump issues another deadly warning to Iran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Trump issued a warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran failed to meet a US deadline.

Trump threatened large-scale strikes on Iran’s infrastructure and dismissed concerns over potential war crimes.

Iranian authorities signalled defiance as casualties rose across the Middle East, with thousands reported dead and millions displaced.

Source: Legit.ng