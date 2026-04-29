An old video of Tonto Dikeh opening up on how she solely funded her wedding to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, had resurfaced online

The Nollywood actress revealed she spent her money after the businessman made a promise to reimburse her

Tonto also responded to Churchill's claim that only four people attended their wedding by sharing a picture of his mother and her father present at the event

An old video of Tonto Dikeh opening up on funding her wedding ceremony with her ex-hubby and businessman Churchill Olakunle has resurfaced on social media after his remark about his marriage to Rosy Meurer.

In the old video circulating online, Tonto claimed she felt used and tagged herself as the biggest scam her ex-husband ever played in his life.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh claims she paid for her wedding with Olakunle Churchill. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Tonto, she fully financed their wedding while pregnant, after he promised but failed to reimburse her.

She also reacted to Churchill's claim that only four people attended their wedding by sharing the moment his mother sprayed only ₦2,000 at the event. Tonto, who revealed her father was also present, claimed she personally bought materials and arranged tailoring for the groom's outfit.

“He didn’t pay for anything at all. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you’re very stupid! You paid for your wedding, you were desperate! And all what not. But that wasn’t the case. He kept saying was, ‘Baby, go ahead and spend, I’ll pay you back," Tonto said in part.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported a throwback video of Tonto Dikeh opening up about her failed marriage with Olakunle Churchill.

The actress alleged that Churchill never added value to her life, insisting she lost money on clothing, feeding, and supporting him.

Reactions trail old clip of Tonto Dikeh sharing the truth about her wedding to Olakunle Churchill. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

She further disclosed that Churchill was broke throughout their relationship, and she often tried to make him look good so he could secure jobs.

The old video of Tonto Dikeh speaking about her wedding with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, is below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about Tonto Dikeh's claim. Read the comments below:

kunlecrouch

10 m

There is always someone who looks at the comments, but never writes.Greetings to you

superioroosa commented:

"Lass lass the man is a player plain and simple. Rather than focus on facts watch Nigerians try to shame Tonto with her past, mock Rosy with her present situation and forget the man who is the AUTHOR OF CONFUSION."

only1oluvalonautos reacted:

"Omo this man no marry any of them o."

pearliev_ commented:

"This video doesn’t mean she lied. She chose to forgive because when you’re in Christ, He becomes your guide, and you try to live in a Christ-like way. That doesn’t mean the man didn’t do what she said. She forgave for her own peace. Bitterness, anger, and unforgiveness weigh you down more than the person who hurt."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng also reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X, reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng