The daughter of a Nigerian pastor went public with her love for wearing hijab, a head covering worn by many Muslim women

The pastor's child released a video of herself happily rocking a hijab on TikTok, and her post triggered mixed reactions

Some Christian ladies in the comment section hailed the pastor's daughter, revealing that they also love wearing the hijab

A pastor's daughter, known on TikTok as @jhardiejael, has publicly revealed that she loves wearing hijab.

Hijab, derived from the Arabic word meaning "to cover," "veil," or "curtain," is a head covering worn by many Muslim women to signify modesty, privacy, and religious devotion.

A pastor's daughter declares her love for wearing hijab. Photo Credit: @jhardiejael

Source: TikTok

It typically covers the hair, neck, and shoulders.

In a short TikTok video, the pastor's daughter could be seen rocking a wine-coloured hijab as she flaunted her outfit for the camera. The words overlaid on her video read:

"How do I explain that I am a pastor's child who loves hijabs?"

She further wrote:

"I love hijab even as a Christian."

The Christian lady's video blew up on social media, amassing 363,000 views as of this report. Some female netizens also admitted that they love wearing hijabs.

A pastor's daughter reveals she loves wearing hijab. Photo Credit: @jhardiejael

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Hijab-wearing Christian's TikTok post draws reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's daughter's post below:

Preshscentries🤍🎖️⌚️ said:

"It is not only you my darling… I'm obsessed with it 😂but I haven’t bought it yet tho."

Tilda ❣️🥰 said:

"U owe no one any explanation fine girl 🥰 ure comfortable with wat ure wearing, U like it, U look good 👍 we move."

lulu~jane!!! said:

"U have explained it and we understand infact we like it😂❤️modesty is beautiful and that's all I see."

🦋Adetutu🦋 said:

"Throughout my secondary school I wore hijab, my mum is a prophetess btw."

Lady Lina said:

"Don’t explain girl, I am your twin oo. Also, a pastor’s child."

cheche@28 said:

"Also a Christian and a Catholic to be precise and I love hijab."

Reine💫✨ said:

"I love wearing Christian veils and I am a Muslim."

Cute Fifi said:

"I am a Christian and I also love hijab."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Muslim man reacted after Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church rejected the use of hijab in church schools in an old video.

Christian lady who wears hijab explains why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Christian lady who wears hijab defended why she rocks Muslim outfits.

She shared a video showcasing herself in different outfits, including the hijab. She said that covering her hair doesn't make her a Muslim, as modesty is a personal choice and not exclusive to Muslim women.

The lady further explained that she wears the hijab because she loves it. She said she strongly believes in her Christian faith, but has a personal choice to wear what she likes. She added that she feels more confident rocking the hijab.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng