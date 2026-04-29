A civil society group has urged reconciliation in Abuja's long-running property dispute to avoid costly litigation

There have been allegations of illegal eviction against those involved, including a prominent lawyer, his client, and a police officer

The group commended Justice Bature for vacating the arrest warrant on the lawyer, promoting peace among disputing parties

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organisation, the Africa Centre for Good Governance and Corruption Free Communities, has urged parties involved in a long-running property dispute in Abuja’s Maitama District to embrace reconciliation and avoid prolonged litigation.

The dispute centres on two flats located at No. 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, which have been the subject of legal battles for about five years.

Abuja Property Dispute: Group Reacts as Court Vacates Arrest Warrant Against Lawyer, Police Officer

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The group’s convener, Comrade Temitope Olubunmi Joseph, said resolving the matter through negotiation would save time and resources for all parties involved.

“Going into full litigation will not benefit anybody as it will further waste time and resources of all parties,” Joseph said.

Allegations over eviction

A lawyer, Victor Giwa, his client, Cecil Osakwe, and a police officer, Edith Erhunmuuse of the Nigeria Police Force, have been accused of illegally ejecting occupants of the disputed flats.

The trio is facing a nine-count charge marked FCT/HC/CR/222/2023, filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

They are accused of criminal conduct linked to the alleged forceful eviction of occupants and damage to property estimated at N300 million.

Court decision hailed

The group also praised Justice Samira Bature of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Maitama, for vacating an arrest warrant earlier issued against Giwa.

According to the group, the court’s decision could help strengthen ongoing reconciliation efforts among the parties.

“We have watched with keen interest proceedings in this matter in the past few years, and we commend the efforts of parties to reconcile and put this matter behind them once and for all,” Joseph said.

“If there are other ways to resolve issues, there is no need to waste hard-earned money and government resources on this matter.”

Senior lawyers recognised

Joseph also acknowledged the intervention of senior lawyers, Ahmed Raji and Joe Agi, saying their efforts could help bring an end to the prolonged legal battle.

“We appreciate your interventions and do not take them for granted,” he said.

Last week, Justice Bature had issued an arrest warrant against Giwa and police official Edith Erhunmuuse. They were expected to be arraigned alongside Osakwe before the warrant was later vacated.

Wike orders revocation of 1,095 property titles

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration moved to enforce the revocation of 1,095 property titles across Abuja following prolonged default in statutory land charges.

The action affects properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts.

Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communications to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, confirmed the development in a statement. According to him, the minister approved the enforcement after several notices published between May and November 2025 failed to produce compliance.

Source: Legit.ng