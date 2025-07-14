Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari has died in London at the age of 82 following an illness

Known for his austere style and fiery rhetoric against corruption, Buhari was seen by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his other supporters as a reformer

President Tinubu, in a statement he signed, said Buhari stood firm through some of Nigeria's most turbulent times

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari died in London on Sunday, July 13, following an illness.

Legit.ng reports that Buhari first led Africa's most populous nation as a military ruler after a coup in the 1980s.

Tinubu orders flags to fly at half-staff in honour of Buhari, whose tenure was dogged by health rumours. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari

Activities before Buhari's burial

The Katsina-born public figure later rebranded himself as a "converted democrat" and, with the help of Bola Tinubu, the current president of Nigeria, defeated President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. He led Nigeria for a two-term tenure of eight years.

In this report, Legit.ng looks at five actions President Tinubu has taken to honour his deceased ally.

1) Lowering flags amid Buhari's death

President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for Buhari.

Flying a flag at half-staff, or half-mast, is a symbolic gesture of mourning, respect, or distress, often following the death of a prominent figure or during national tragedies.

The flag is lowered to a position below the top of the flagpole, leaving space above it, which some believe represents an “invisible flag of death”.

Shettima arrives London to accompany Buhari’s body to Nigeria. Photo credit: @KashimSM

2) Shettima to accompany Buhari's body

President Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to London to convey his remains back home to Nigeria.

Already, Shettima, along with Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to the president, has arrived in London.

3) Emergency FEC meeting over Buhari

President Tinubu has summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled in honour of late Buhari.

The FEC meeting is Nigeria's top cabinet decision-making body.

4) State funeral for Buhari

President Tinubu and other ex-leaders will gather in Daura, Katsina state, for Buhari's burial later today, Monday, July 14.

A state funeral is organised to honour individuals of national significance, typically political leaders, monarchs, or other figures deemed to have served their country in an exceptional way. It is believed that the Tinubu administration will put together one for Buhari.

5) Condolences to Katsina stakeholders

Tinubu has condoled with the family of late Buhari, the government, and the people of Katsina state over Buhari's death.

Tinubu said his friend died a great man, adding that God showed the deceased kindness.

Buhari: Video shows lady crying publicly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid Buhari's death, a heartbreaking video emerged showing a lady visibly distraught in front of The London Clinic, United Kingdom (UK).

In the trending footage seen by Legit.ng, a woman could be seen sobbing in front of The London Clinic while being consoled and escorted back into the facility by a man and a woman.

