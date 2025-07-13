President Bola Tinubu's full speech of mourning the immediate past Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged

The former president reportedly died at an undisclosed hospital on Sunday, July 13, after a brief illness

Garba Shehu, a former Buhari's spokesperson, announced the demise of the former president earlier on Sunday, adding that the family confirmed his death

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of his predecessor and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

Buhari's death was announced by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement, adding that his death was confirmed by the former president's family. He explained that "The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London."

President Bola Tinubu mourns Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The president, in a statement he personally signed, extolled the virtues of the former president, adding that he served Nigeria with honour. He also praised the late president for his patriotism to the country and ordered that Nigeria's flag should be lowered across the country to mourn Buhari.

Tinubu speaks on Buhari's death

Below is the full statement of President Tinubu:

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, my predecessor, who departed this life today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

"President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.

"He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

"In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

"I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate.

"We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

"As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today.

"I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.

"The Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

"And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness."

Former President Muhammadu Buhari dies at 82 Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Presidency speaks on Tinubu's support for Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's contribution to former President Muhammadu Buhari's success in the 2015 presidential election has finally been outlined.

The presidency, in a statement, explained two things that were missing in Buhari's 12 million votes before his alliance with Tinubu ahead of the 2015 elections.

The presidency's explanation was a reaction to former SGF Boss Mustapha's claim that Tinubu did not install Buhari as Nigerian president in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng