Buhari's Death: Tinubu Orders All National Flags To Fly at Half-Staff for 7 Days

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered that all national flags in Nigeria be flown at half-staff for seven days, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, who served as both military head of state and later as a two-term civilian president, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu pays tribute to Buhari's legacy

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the late Buhari as a “patriot, soldier, and statesman” whose legacy will be remembered for years to come, Vanguard reported.

“Late Buhari was a very core patriot, a soldier, a statesman, whose legacy of service and sacrifice endures. We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," Tinubu said.

Tinubu directs national flags to fly at half-staff

While issuing the directive, Tinubu said:

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” Tinubu stated.

This symbolic gesture is part of a broader national mourning to recognise Buhari’s contributions to the country across military and civilian leadership.

Emergency FEC meeting and state burial

President Tinubu also announced that an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 15, in honour of the late leader, The Cable reported.

“The Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country,” Tinubu added.

The president prayed:

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness."

Buhari’s years of service

Muhammadu Buhari first served as Nigeria’s military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985, before returning to power as a democratically elected president in 2015 and again in 2019.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across Nigeria, as citizens reflect on the life and leadership of a man seen as a symbol of discipline, patriotism, and national service.

