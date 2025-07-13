President Tinubu has confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the death of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at about 4:30 pm after a long illness.

The announcement came through a statement by presidential media adviser Bayo Onanuga.

Following the news, President Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel immediately to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria. Tinubu also spoke with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the late president’s widow, to express his condolences on behalf of the nation.

As part of national mourning, Tinubu directed that all government buildings fly the Nigerian flag at half staff in honor of the late leader. Buhari, who first led Nigeria as military head of state from 1984 to 1985, later returned as a civilian president and was twice elected to office in 2015 and 2019.

Buhari recorded first win against incumbent

His victory in 2015 marked a historic moment, becoming the first time an incumbent Nigerian president lost reelection through the ballot.

Buhari’s time in office was defined by a pledge to fight corruption, strengthen national security and reform key sectors of the economy.

President Tinubu’s swift directive to the vice president reflects the administration’s effort to ensure the late president is brought home with dignity.

