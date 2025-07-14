Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13. His death was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu

The Nigerian Governors penned a heartfelt tribute to the late president, expressing sympathy with the people of Katsina state and Nigerians

Former President Buhari served as a democratically elected president from May 29 2015, to May 29 2023, completing two terms in office

Kwara state - Nigerian governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), have mourned the passing away of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, extolling his legacy as a 'leader with profound moral courage.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has mourned the passing away of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, extolling his legacy. Photo credit- @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

The NGF in a statement released by Governor Abdulrahman expressed deep emotions, penning a heartfelt tribute to the late former President Buhari, as he sympathised with the family, President Bola Tinubu and citizens of Nigeria.

The statement reads, "My colleagues and I at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) received with a profound sense of loss and sadness the death of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in London, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"Our thoughts are also with Her Excellency, former First Lady Aishah Buhari, and the rest of the family at this difficult moment.

"We send our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the painful loss of his dear friend, compatriot, immediate predecessor, and fellow party man."

President Buhari's death: A significant loss

According to the statement, Abdulrahman described the passing of the late president as a significant decrease in the league of African all-time great men. Reflecting on his astute stance towards leadership, the governor described President Buhari as a leader with humility and a modest lifestyle.

"This death is a significant depletion in the ranks of Africa’s all-time great men. Muhammadu Buhari was not just a former President or military leader; he was a national political leader with profound moral courage, character, and an amazing sense of duty. He would be remembered for his humility, strategic patience, and modest lifestyle," he expressed.

Abdulrahman sends condolences to the people of Katsina

The governor also sympathised with his colleague, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina and residents of Katsina State over the demise of the former president.

"Similarly, we commiserate with His Excellency Governor Dikko Umar Radda and the good people of Katsina State on this very sad development.

"We ask Allaah, who gives and takes life, to ease the account of his servant, Muhammadu Buhari, widen and lighten up his grave, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and bless the family and the nation with the patience to go through this phase." The statement concluded.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has mourned the passing away of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, extolling his legacy. Photo credit- @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu pens tribute to the late President

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of his predecessor and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

Buhari's death was announced by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement, adding that his death was confirmed by the former president's family. He explained that "The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng