Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas emerges as ADP's presidential candidate, marking a significant political shift

His candidacy emphasises youth inclusion and a break from old political structures for national renewal

ADP leadership vows to promote internal democracy and address Nigeria's pressing socio-economic challenges

FCT, Abuja - Founder of the National Youth Alliance (NYA) and former political aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, has officially emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Abbas was declared the party’s flagbearer on Saturday morning, May 30, at the ADP National Convention held in Abuja, where results were announced around 5:30 a.m. amid jubilant celebrations by delegates.

Another Northerner, Atiku’s Ex-Aide, Abbas Emerges ADP Presidential Candidate

Source: Twitter

Abbas secures ADP presidential ticket

The announcement of Abbas as the party’s presidential candidate triggered excitement at the convention venue as supporters and delegates erupted in celebration following the final declaration.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, confirmed his emergence and clarified his political independence from previous affiliations.

The statement stressed that his candidacy is not tied to any former political structure or influence.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt and to clarify the distinct trajectory of this candidacy, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas steps into this race on his own merits and under a completely independent platform,” the statement read.

It added that his previous role as aide to Atiku Abubakar had formally ended more than two years ago following a political separation.

Campaign insists on independent political identity

The statement further emphasised that Abbas’ presidential ambition is driven by a desire to reposition Nigeria’s leadership structure around youth inclusion and national renewal.

“While he previously served as a close political aide to Atiku Abubakar… both leaders parted ways, with public consensus affirming that Ambassador Aliyu should chart his own course to champion the cause of the younger generation,” it stated.

It added that his candidacy “is entirely autonomous” and not aligned to any political bloc or former principal.

Abbas declares ‘new dawn’ for Nigeria

Speaking shortly after his nomination, Abbas described his emergence as the beginning of a new political era in Nigeria, anchored on youth participation and inclusive governance.

“This milestone represents more than a political victory; it signifies the emergence of a new generation of leadership committed to national renewal, inclusive governance, economic transformation, and the empowerment of Nigerian youths,” he said.

He called on Nigerians across all divides to support what he described as a collective movement for national rebuilding.

“As Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its history, this development signals the beginning of a movement driven by hope, patriotism, and a collective determination to build a nation that works for all,” he said.

Abbas added that the journey ahead represents a break from old political structures.

“A new movement, a new direction, a new Nigeria is set,” he declared.

ADP pledges internal democracy and national renewal

Earlier at the convention, National Chairman of the ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, congratulated party members for their commitment and discipline, describing the party as a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political space.

He said the country was facing deep socio-economic challenges that required sincere and competent leadership.

“At a time when our country faces deep economic pressure, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, social tension and loss of confidence in public institutions, Nigerians are searching for leadership that is sincere, competent, courageous and compassionate,” Sani said.

He emphasised that political leadership must be rooted in service and inclusivity.

“Nigeria needs leaders who understand that public office is a trust, not a privilege for self-enrichment,” he added.

Sani also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy, stressing that credibility at the national level must begin within political parties themselves.

2027: Female presidential candidate emerges

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has officially announced Dr Esther Nkem Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, positioning her as one of the contenders expected to face President Bola Tinubu, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

The announcement was made during the party’s presidential primary convention held in Abuja on Friday, May 29, where delegates gathered to finalise preparations for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng