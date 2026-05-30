The family of DSC Agada demands a thorough investigation into his controversial death during the NSCDC operation

Contradictory accounts from NSCDC officers raise serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding Agada's fatal injury

Nigeria Police Force initiates investigation; family insists on transparency amidst concerns over financial support handling

The family of late Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Agada Levi Agada, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a pastor, has called for a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death while on duty in Nasarawa State.

Agada was reportedly shot during a duty operation at Rafin Gabas in the Agwada area of the state, an incident that has since generated conflicting accounts and allegations of possible foul play.

Family Writes IGP, Demands Justice Over Death of NSCDC Officer Agada in Nasarawa

Source: Twitter

Family petitions security and human rights bodies

In a petition submitted through their counsel, Nwabueze Obasi-Obi Esq. of Maikyau & Co Legal Practitioners, the family urged the Inspector-General of Police, the National Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission, and other relevant authorities to probe the incident and ensure accountability.

The petition called for investigation into officers of the NSCDC Mining Marshals Unit, whom the family suspects may be linked to “criminal conspiracy, unlawful killing, and violation of the fundamental right to life” of the deceased.

It also asked authorities to establish the true circumstances surrounding Agada’s death and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Contradictory accounts raise concerns

According to the petition, the family received differing explanations from NSCDC officers regarding how the officer died.

One account suggested that bandits attacked the team, killing several officers and leaving Agada injured before he later died in hospital. Another account reportedly claimed that only Agada died, while other officers involved were detained.

The family said the inconsistencies had raised serious doubts about the official narrative and warranted independent investigation.

The petition also referenced medical information allegedly indicating that the fatal injury may have resulted from a gunshot linked to an NSCDC officer’s firearm, described as an accidental discharge.

Questions over handling of remains and support payment

The family further alleged irregularities in how the deceased’s remains were handled and transported, as well as conflicting statements regarding burial arrangements.

It also claimed that a sum of ₦3 million was transferred to the family after the burial, which they say was presented as burial support.

According to the petition, the handling of financial assistance and other arrangements has raised concerns about transparency in the case.

Police investigation and arrests underway

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Nigeria Police Force, through its Force Intelligence Department, has begun an investigation into the incident and invited several NSCDC Mining Marshals personnel for questioning.

However, some of those invited reportedly failed to appear for interrogation, while others have allegedly been arrested and are assisting investigators.

A source familiar with the investigation said efforts were ongoing to determine the exact role played by all officers involved, adding that authorities were determined to prevent the case from being “swept under the carpet”.

The family has maintained that only a transparent and independent investigation will clarify the true circumstances of Agada’s death, insisting that the contradictions in accounts point to deeper issues that must be addressed by security authorities.

Source: Legit.ng