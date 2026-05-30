Arsenal star Jurrien Timber has sent a strong message ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

The Dutch defender was declared fit hours before their historic final in Budapest later this evening

Timber will be hoping to help Arsenal make history by lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy against the reigning champions

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has sent a strong message ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, Hungary, later this evening.

The Dutch international was declared fit by manager Mikel Arteta during his pre-match press conference and is expected to feature in the highly anticipated final.

The 24-year-old missed Arsenal's final Premier League game against Crystal Palace, where the Gunners celebrated their title triumph, due to a groin injury, per Fox Sports.

Jurrien Timber during the training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

However, Timber has recovered in time and has been included in the squad as Arsenal prepare for their biggest European match in nearly two decades.

The defender is expected to play a key role as the North London club chase their first-ever Champions League trophy, per Football London.

Timber drops biblical quote ahead of UCL final

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has sparked widespread reaction on social media with a message ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

The Dutch international shared a Bible verse on his official X account, posting Proverbs 21:31 before Arsenal's showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

According to the King James Version, the verse reads:

“The horse is prepared against the day of battle: but safety is of the Lord.”

The former Ajax star is known for sharing biblical passages before important matches, a tradition that has attracted attention among Arsenal supporters.

Timber's scripture posts gained significant traction during Arsenal's impressive Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid last season, and he has once again turned to his faith ahead of one of the biggest games of his career.

The 24-year-old is expected to start for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's side bid to win their first-ever Champions League title.

Fans reat to Timber's bible verse

@MimiHearts1 said:

"Call him Pastor Timber

"The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but deliverance is of the Lord."

@segunalabs01 wrote:

"We (Arsenal) are starting today's Champions League final against PSG with the words of God and we believe Victory will be Arsenal's by God's Grace

"Pastor @JurrienTimber with words of God and I pray God renew your strength."

@son_of_ot added:

"Release the anxiety of the results, knowing that once you have done your best, the final destination is in God's hands 🙏🏿."

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber drops biblical quotes ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

@danushanba said:

"Sir Jurrien Timber drops his bible verse. PSG ITS NOT LOOKING GOOD BREV👊🏼."

@Danyflamez3 wrote:

"If you like read Genesis to Revelations nothing for una. You think PSG players don't read bible or pray?

Dey play my fans. I will be here for you and all arsenal fans tears later today.

Merson names 2 PSG's deadliest players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Paul Merson has highlighted two Paris Saint-Germain stars he believes could cause chaos for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Merson singled out Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and French international Desire Doue as the players Arsenal must cage if they want to return to North London as champions of Europe.

Source: Legit.ng