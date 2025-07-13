Buhari’s Death: Tinubu Summons Emergency FEC Meeting

A wave of national mourning swept across Nigeria following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in a UK hospital on Sunday

President Bola Tinubu moved swiftly to honour his predecessor, announcing a series of solemn tributes and formal observances

As preparations begin for a state funeral, Tinubu has summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council meeting dedicated to Buhari’s legacy

President Bola Tinubu summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

The special sitting would be held in tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a UK hospital on Sunday.

The announcement came through a statement personally signed by Tinubu on Sunday evening, following confirmation of Buhari’s death.

According to the President, Nigeria would bestow full state honours upon the former leader.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” Tinubu wrote. “I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.”

Buhari remembered as “a Patriot, a Soldier, a Statesman”

Tinubu expressed deep grief over Buhari’s passing, describing the loss as one that left him with “profound sorrow and a heavy heart.” He remarked that Nigeria had lost one of its most steadfast champions.

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures,” he wrote. Tinubu highlighted Buhari’s tenure as both a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985 and as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, noting his unwavering dedication to national service.

The President further stated that Buhari had led the country through difficult times “with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential.”

Buhari’s legacy of discipline

Recognising the former president’s commitment to integrity in governance, Tinubu praised his efforts to combat corruption and enforce accountability in public service.

“He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn,” said Tinubu.

Condolences to Buhari family and Daura Emirate

In his tribute, Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, their children, and the extended family. He also acknowledged the community and traditional leadership of Daura in Katsina State, Buhari’s hometown.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him. I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate,” he stated.

State funeral to reflect Buhari’s contributions

Tinubu assured the public that the Federal Government would organise a state funeral befitting Buhari’s stature and influence on Nigerian history.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” Tinubu prayed.

