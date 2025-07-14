Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - A heartbreaking video has emerged showing a lady visibly distraught in front of The London Clinic, United Kingdom (UK).

Legit.ng had reported how former Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Although multiple posters claim Zahra Buhari was the individual crying in the clip, Legit.ng cannot independently verify if she was the one. We also cannot immediately confirm if the video is related to Buhari's death.

In the trending footage seen by Legit.ng, a woman could be seen sobbing in front of The London Clinic while being consoled and escorted back inside the facility by a man and a woman.

The one-minute video then switches, showing a female individual who appears to be Aisha, the immediate past first lady, entering a waiting vehicle.

The video can be viewed below:

Nigerians react to alleged video of Buhari's daughter

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to the video.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@haassaan___ wrote:

"Zahra is all of us. May Allah grant Baba Buhari’s soul mercyAmeen."

@DbPragmatic wrote:

"The loss of a parent is always very devastating and tough to take.

"May the Lord comfort and console, Zahra, all the children and the former first lady Aisha Buhari."

@Web3rx commented:

"So sad."

@FrolanMedia wrote:

"This image is truly heartbreaking. I can only imagine the pain they're going through. Sending prayer, love and strength."

@Dele93748586 wrote:

"May baba soul continue to rest in peace."

@Segun_omo_Bello said:

"Make una continue Dey whine una selfs.

"So the camera don set camera down when she Dey go hospital cause e don know say she go pass that side Abi

"Anyways, nice acting by all of una…Buhari chapter sha don end."

Katsina announces holiday over Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Katsina state government declared a holiday to honour the late Buhari.

According to a statement late Sunday night, July 13, shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Dikko Umaru Radda, the governor of Katsina state, Monday, July 14, will be a work-free day.

