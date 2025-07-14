Shettima Arrives in London to Accompany Buhari’s Remains to Nigeria, Photos Emerge
- Photos of Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, have emerged as he arrived in London to accompany the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria
- Shettima was accompanied by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to coordinate final arrangements for Buhari's return to Nigeria and burial in Katsina state
- Buhari, who served as Nigeria's 15th president from 2015 through 2023, died on Sunday at a hospital in London at age 82 after a prolonged illness
Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, July 14, arrived in London on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Shettima arrived London on Monday morning in the company of the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.
Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, July 13, directed Shettima and Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.
Buhari, who was 82, served as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.
The Vice President was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum.
The senior special assistant to the Vice President on media and communication, Stanley Nkwocha, confirmed this in a post shared on Shettima's X page on Monday morning.
The post accompanied by photos of the development, read:
"Vice President @KashimSM, accompanied by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. @femigbaja, has arrived in London and was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. @YusufTuggar, and Borno State Governor, @ProfZulum.
"The Vice President proceeded to London on the directive of President @officialABAT, following the passing of former President @MBuhari.
"The Vice President will accompany former President @MBuhari’s body to Nigeria for burial in Daura, Katsina state."
See the photos below;
Where will Buhari be buried?
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a few hours after the announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, sympathisers gathered at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, to pay their last respects.
Legit.ng gathered that the late president’s remains would be flown back to Nigeria, for burial in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state, northwestern geopolitical zone.
Obasanjo reacts to Buhari's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo described Buhari as a patriot who tried his best in the quest to give the country the needed progress and development.
Obasanjo, 88, said he received the news of the death of his former colleague in the military and ex-President Buhari, with a heavy heart.
