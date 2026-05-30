Opta supercomputer has slightly updated the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary later this evening

Les Parisiens are aiming to win a back-to-back European title, while the Gunners are on the verge of winning their first-ever UCL title

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The North London side is entering the UCL final highly motivated after beating Crystal Palace to lift the Premier League title after 22 years.

The Gunners are appearing in their first Champions League final in two decades and could become the 25th different club to win Europe’s biggest club competition, including the old European Cup era.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain are looking forward to achieving another milestone. The French giants won a treble last season (Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UCL), missing out on the FIFA Club World Cup, after losing 3-0 to Chelsea, per FIFA.

Opta Supercomputer favours Paris Saint-Germain to beat Arsenal to lift the UCL. Photo by: Glyn KIRK and FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Les Parisiens are attempting to become the first club outside of Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title in the modern era, which began in 1992-93.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s supercomputer has slightly favoured Paris Saint-Germain to retain the UEFA Champions League title, although the margin remains narrow.

PSG have been given a 56% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal have a 44% probability of completing a historic Premier League and Champions League double.

Based on 10,000 simulated matches, PSG emerged victorious within 90 minutes in 43.5% of the outcomes, while Arsenal won in normal time in 29.7% of the simulations.

The remaining 26.8% of scenarios required extra time and, potentially, a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

PSG's record in the last six years

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest later this evening.

The Ligue 1 champions have established themselves as one of Europe’s dominant forces in recent years, reaching more Champions League finals than any other club since 2020.

This season’s showdown will mark PSG’s third appearance in the final in the last six campaigns. Their first came in 2020, when they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Luis Enrique becomes the first manager to reach a back-to-back UEFA Champions League after Jurgen Kloop. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

However, the French giants bounced back in spectacular fashion last season, crushing Inter Milan 5-0 to claim their maiden Champions League title.

Under manager Luis Enrique, PSG have also become the first club to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool achieved the feat in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Arteta unhappy over leaked video

Legit.ng previously reported that Arteta was left frustrated after a private video emerged online ahead of the Champions League final.

The Arsenal manager was seen in the footage confidently telling supporters: “On Saturday, we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

Source: Legit.ng