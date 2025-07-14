A video of former President Buhari’s last public meeting with President Tinubu at a January 2024 book launch has resurfaced online, shared by Bashir Ahmad

Tinubu declared a 7-day mourning period, with Buhari’s burial scheduled for 16 July in Daura

Tinubu praised Buhari’s legacy and formed a ministerial committee to oversee the state burial, while the FEC meeting was postponed

Abuja, FCT – A video showing the final public appearance of former President Muhammadu Buhari with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surfaced online, stirring memories among Nigerians mourning the late leader’s passing.

The video was taken at the public presentation of Working with Buhari, a book written by former presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina.

A video showing Muhammadu Buhari’s final public outing and his meeting companion trends online. Photo credit: @MBuhari

The video was also shared on Monday, July 14, by Bashir Ahmad, the Digital Media Aide to the late president via X.

The event took place on 16 January 2024 in Abuja and marked the last known public engagement between Tinubu and Buhari.

The footage showed the two leaders embracing warmly, exchanging pleasantries, and sitting side-by-side as they celebrated Buhari’s years in office.

Buhari's final days and national mourning

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday, 13 July, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. He passed away in a London clinic, where he had been receiving treatment.

In response, President Tinubu declared a seven-day national mourning period beginning Sunday, with all national flags ordered to fly at half-mast.

Tuesday, 15 July, was declared a public holiday, and funeral plans are currently underway.

Buhari’s remains are expected to arrive in Nigeria by noon on Tuesday, followed by funeral prayers and burial in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Bashir Ahmad, while sharing the clip, noted:

“This was the last time President Muhammadu Buhari appeared publicly with President Bola Tinubu. A historic and emotional moment.”

Tinubu pays tribute to Buhari

Footage goes viral revealing ex-President Buhari’s last known public meeting and the person he sees. Photo credit: @MBuhari/@officialABAT

President Tinubu has continued to pay glowing tributes to his late predecessor. In an earlier statement, he described Buhari as “a patriot, a soldier, and a statesman whose legacy of service and sacrifice endures.”

He added,

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

Committee appointed, FEC meeting rescheduled

To oversee a dignified burial, President Tinubu has approved an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Top ministers including Nyesom Wike, Nuhu Ribadu, and key security chiefs are members.

Meanwhile, the special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Friday, 18 July.

Nigerians urged to pray and reflect

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged citizens to join in prayer and reflection.

“President Buhari’s legacy of service and sacrifice endures. The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians to honour his memory and pray for the repose of his soul,” he said.

FG declares public holiday in honour of Buhari

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday to honour the demise of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, adding that the development was in addition to the seven-day mourning that President Bola Tinubu had earlier declared.

