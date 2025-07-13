Buhari: Video of Late Former President’s Final Public Appearance Emerges
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kaduna state - The video of the final public appearance of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.
Buhari, in his last public appearance, was with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others, at his Kaduna residence, some weeks ago.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.