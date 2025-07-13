Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna state - The video of the final public appearance of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.

Buhari, in his last public appearance, was with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others, at his Kaduna residence, some weeks ago.

