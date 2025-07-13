Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The video of the scene outside the London hospital where former President Muhammadu Buhari died has emerged.

Legit.ng recalls that Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a hospital in London, United Kingdom.

As reported by Channels Television, some of Buhari’s allies, including a Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, are among those present at The London Clinic.

Source: Legit.ng