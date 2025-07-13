Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, has reportedly died at the age of 82 at a London hospital

Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, announced the demise of the former president in a statement shortly after his death on Sunday, July 13

Buhari's death came one week after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited him at the hospital on the directive of President Bola Tinubu

Garba Shehu, the former aide to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the immediate past president died in a London hospital. However, the former presidential aide did not disclose the name of the hospital in Landon.

Buhari, born on December 17, 1942, died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. He was a former military head of state who later became a civilian president. The late president was one of the most influential and polarised figures in Nigeria's political scene.

Muhammadu Buhari dies in London hospital Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in the party:

"The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London."

Shehu's statement is here:

Shettima visits Buhari in London hospital

Buhari died barely a week after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited him at the London hospital. Shettima reportedly visited the immediate past President Buhari on Monday, July 7.

According to sources, the vice president made the trip on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, who was reported to have asked the president to travel to London following his visit to Ethiopia.

Tinubu's action was a result of the emerging and disturbing information about the immediate past president's health status, even though his former aide, Bashir Ahmad, earlier cleared the doubt about Buhari's state of health.

Why Shettima visited Buhari in London hospital

It was also learnt that the vice president was directed to visit Buhari in the London hospital to ascertain the actual state of his health and ensure that the former president gets whatever support he needs to enhance his health for quick recovery.

Shettima, who was invited by the Ethiopian Prime Minister to attend the commissioning of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) in Addis Ababa, the country's capital, last week. During his trip to the country, and explored the agricultural progress and evolution in the country.

The vice president was said to have travelled to London on Sunday, July 6 and arrived on Monday, July 7. The sources disclosed that Shettima went straight to see Buhari and spent hours with him. He then delivered the president's good wishes and prayed for the former president.

Kashim Shettima visits former President Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Presidency speaks on Tinubu's support for Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's contribution to former President Muhammadu Buhari's success in the 2015 presidential election has finally been outlined.

The presidency, in a statement, explained two things that were missing in Buhari's 12 million votes before his alliance with Tinubu ahead of the 2015 elections.

The presidency's explanation was a reaction to former SGF Boss Mustapha's claim that Tinubu did not install Buhari as Nigerian president in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng