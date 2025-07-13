Nigerians have reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Buhari passed on in a clinic in London, the United Kingdom, after receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness

The former president was Head of State from 1983 -1985 before returning as a civilian president in 2015 after defeating Goodluck Jonathan

London, United Kingdom - Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, passed on in a clinic in London, the United Kingdom.

The Former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari said the former president died in the afternoon of Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the tragic news.

@UmarAdamuBello4

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un

May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firduas. Ameen😭😭

@Ladexdomain

This is so sad, May the good Lord rest his soul.

@rasak_sala27815

May almighty Allah forgive him and accept his shortcomings. Allahumo Aameen

@MrZagreb

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un 🥺💔

May Allah forgive his shortcomings

@9nas01_ent

May his soul rest in perfect peace

@DanielEmeka13

Sad to hear this

@donshaks

My condolences to the people of Nigeria and his immediate family. RIP dear General

@UmarKabirHaruna

May his gentle soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant eternal peace and rest in Jannatul Firdaus

@olufunshi

Jesus Christ.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Garba Shehu speaks on Buhari's health condition

Recall that Shehu confirmed that Buhari received treatment in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery.

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidency reacts to Buhari’s passing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, Buhari.

President Tinubu spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences.

The President also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

