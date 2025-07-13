Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13

Popular Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk, pens beautiful praises to the life well spent by the former president, and sends condolences to the family

Former President Buhari served as a two-time democratically elected president and a one-time military head of state

A popular Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk, mourns the death of Former Nigerian President, Rtd Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13.

Mufti Menk, in a post on his X.com page, described the deceased as a disciplined believer who served Nigeria and humanity with integrity.

A popular Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk mourns the death of Former Nigerian President, Rtd Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13. Photo credit-@muftimenk

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the former president passed away on Sunday, July 13, which was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads.

“The passing away of a legend, the former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, may Allah have mercy on his soul, brought me to tears.”

"He was an upright man who never missed his prayers and a very disciplined believer who served his people to the best of his ability. His name was synonymous with integrity."

According to the statement, Mufti described the Former President as a leader who positively shaped the perception of Nigerians on the global stage, as he wished the late president a great passage and Aljanah Firdaus.

"He was definitely one of those who made me develop a much better perception of Nigerians as a people.

"May Allah Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you the highest ranks of Jannah. Aameen.

"May Allah Almighty make it easy for his family, friends and the nation of Nigeria." the statement concluded.

A brief history of the late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought Former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

Former President Buhari passes on

Legit.ng previously reported that the Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday.

His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement. Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

