Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Where Former President Buhari Will be Buried Disclosed
Nigeria

Breaking: Where Former President Buhari Will be Buried Disclosed

by  Ridwan Adeola
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Daura, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

According to TVC News, Buhari will be laid to rest tomorrow, Monday, July 14, in Daura.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: