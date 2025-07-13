Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Daura, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

According to TVC News, Buhari will be laid to rest tomorrow, Monday, July 14, in Daura.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng