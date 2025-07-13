Just In: Obasanjo Speaks on Buhari's Death Amid Tears in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, July 13, described the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, as a patriot who tried his best in the quest to give the country needed progress and development.
According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Obasanjo, 88, said he received the news of the death of his former colleague in the military and ex-President Buhari, with a heavy heart.
Obasanjo mourns Buhari
Dozens of eminent Nigerians are mourning the demise of the former leader, who passed away aged 82.
Obasanjo said:
"It is with heavy heart, that I received this afternoon, of the passing of a colleague, a comrade , a cool patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who as a soldier , he played his role as a soldier. As an administrator, he played his role as an administrator, as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman, of course."
Obasanjo added:
"At a time like this, we need the totality, of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had opportunities to run the affairs of this country to get us out of the situation we are in, he will be surely missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace."
Buhari's burial
Meanwhile, it has emerged that Buhari will be buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.
According to TVC News, Buhari will be laid to rest tomorrow, Monday, July 14, in Daura.
