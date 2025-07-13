Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan pays tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, praises his act of selfless service to the nation

The highlights of the transition of power between former President Jonathan and the late President Buhari during the 2015 presidential election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, following his passing on Sunday, July 13, describing him as a "respected colleague and elder".

Jonathan shared in a post on his X.com page, describing the late former president as a patriot and an elder statesman who served Nigeria with pride.

The statement reads,

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at the age of 82.

"President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities.

According to the statement, former President Jonathan described the late President Buhari as a selfless public servant who served Nigeria with integrity, guided by a vision for peace and progress in our nation.

"He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

"The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism.

In his passing, Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder. His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos.

On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the good people of Katsina State and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari succeeded Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who served as Nigerian President from May 6, 2010, to May 29, 2015. This election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in a telephone conversation, congratulated the victory of former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

A brief history of the late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought Former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

Former President Buhari passes on

Legit.ng previously reported that the Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday.

His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement. Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

