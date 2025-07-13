Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari passed away in a hospital in London, United Kingdom.

Muhammadu Buhari spent 172 days on medical trips between May 2015 and May 2018. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The late former Nigerian leader has a record of traveling abroad for medical treatment.

Recall that Shehu confirmed that Buhari received treatment in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery.

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted late Buhari's medical treatment abroad between May 2015 and May 2018.

Timeline of Buhari's medical treatment abroad

This is a look back at the timeline of Buhari's medical treatment abroad between May 2015 and May 2018, according to @icimnigeria

President Buhari, who served until May 29, 2023, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in London.

Between May 2015 and May 2018, Muhammadu Buhari spent 172 days on medical trips.

May 2016: President Buhari went on a 10-day medical trip to attend to a 'persistent ear infection'

Between June 2016- August 2017, President Buhari had medical vacations amounting to 168 days

President Buhari embarked on another 4-day medical trip to London, exactly one year after he made his second trip in 2017

Video of Buhari’s final public appearance emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of the final public appearance of Buhari emerged after he died in a hospital in London.

Buhari's last public appearance was when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others visited him at his Kaduna residence, some weeks ago.

Legit.ng recalls that the visit to Buhari's residence sparked conversations among Nigerians, with many linking it to early moves toward political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Presidency reacts to Buhari’s passing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, Buhari.

President Tinubu spoke with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow, and offered his deep condolences.

The President also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng