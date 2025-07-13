News of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic has taken over the internet

A good number of celebrities and media personalities shared their condolences online as they mourned with the deceased’s family

Fuji musician KWAM 1 took things to a different level as he composed a dirge for the deceased at an event he performed in recently

Nigerian Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to mourn the country’s late former president Buhari.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday.

KWAM1 pays tribute for late Buhari. Credit: @k1_deultimate, @mbuhari

Source: Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in from a good number of Nigerian celebrities, and the Fuji superstar was not left out.

In a video shared on his official Instagram account, KWAM1 was spotted at an event while he made a special rendition to the deceased.

His fans and followers were surprised by how quickly he was able to come up with a thoughtful tribute.

In his caption, the veteran singer wished the late president an eternal rest in the bosom of the lord.

“May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Frm. President Muhammad Buhari. Sai Baba…🕊️.”

See his post below:

The 82-year-old politician was the military's head of state from January 1984 until August 1985. The Sani Abacha dictatorship appointed Buhari as Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund in 1994, and he oversaw large infrastructural projects around the country.

He ran for president three times, unsuccessfully, in 2003, 2007, and 2011, until winning in 2015 on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, defeating then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. He was re-elected in 2019 and will complete his second term in 2023.

Buhari's 2015 inauguration was a watershed moment in Nigeria's democratic history, as it was the first time an opposition candidate defeated a sitting president on the vote.

Kwam1’s tribute to Tinubu trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zamzarpin said:

"So fast😂. Eyan daada as how now?🙄🤦🏾‍♂️."

jimoh.biola said:

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ). "Surely we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.."

akogunsmart said:

"We all come from dust and we shall return to dust. RIP a Great General 🪖🎖️🎖️🪖🪖

evextrabyjooksybaby1 said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏."

eliword_2 said:

"May his soul never rest in peace may the innocent people who lost their lives under his leadership expecialy during cashless policy and lekki tollgate hunt his soul."

dupsie22 said:

"Innalillahi wa inna illaehi Rajiun.May Allah Azawajalah accept his return and grant Baba Aljanah Firdaous Biramahtillahi 🙏🙏🙏."

alomoneyyy said:

"The Maestro is always on point 👉...your dexterity, sagacity and intelligence in the music industry is topnotch and incomparable to others 👑...May the former president Buhari gentle soul rest in peace 🙏...Death is inevitable to all💯."

Bright Seer's prophecy on Buhari trends

Legit.ng previously reported that the death of the former president of Nigeria Buhari hit many Nigerians with shock as an old prophecy about the sad event trended.

Popular celebrity prophet Bright the Seer shared a throwback video where she prophesied about it.

In the now-trending clip, the preacher mentioned the date it was going to happen, as it matched accurately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng