Iran and the United States have moved closer to a potential breakthrough with a draft memorandum of understanding that addresses nuclear commitments, oil sanctions, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

The agreement, revealed by a senior Iranian official, sets out a 60-day window for both sides to negotiate a final deal

If confirmed, the memorandum could reshape regional stability and global energy markets in significant ways

A senior Iranian official has revealed to Reuters that a final draft memorandum of understanding with the United States has been prepared, covering issues ranging from Tehran’s nuclear programme to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal expected to be discussed within 60 days of agreement by both sides.

The draft states that Iran will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the United States will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, a process that would begin as soon as the memorandum is signed and be completed within 30 days.

Iran and the United States draft a memorandum that focuses on nuclear commitments and sanctions relief while setting a 60‑day negotiation window. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

On the financial side, the draft outlines that the US will not impose any new sanctions until a final deal is reached, and once that deal is signed, all US and UN sanctions on Iran will be lifted according to an agreed timetable.

Waiving oil sanctions

According to Reuters, Washington will also waive oil sanctions for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue, while agreeing to release $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets through direct cash transfers, regional cooperation, and financial credit lines. In addition, the US, in coordination with its regional allies, will prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran, to be negotiated and agreed within 60 days.

The nuclear section of the draft is particularly sensitive, with Tehran committing not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons. Pending a final agreement, Iran will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme, refraining from further uranium enrichment or expansion of nuclear facilities.

Dilute enriched uranium

The United States has agreed to allow Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil under a future comprehensive agreement. The details of Iran’s nuclear programme, uranium enrichment activities, and mechanisms for handling its stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be negotiated within 60 days and addressed in the final agreement.

This draft memorandum signals a possible turning point in U.S.–Iran relations, with both sides setting the stage for negotiations that could reshape regional dynamics and global energy markets. The coming 60 days will be crucial in determining whether these commitments can be transformed into a comprehensive and lasting deal.

Washington releases $25 billion in frozen assets and prepares a reconstruction plan in coordination with regional allies. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US launches new strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States (US) launched a second round of airstrikes on Iran on Thursday morning, June 11, after US president Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations, and Iran responded with strikes targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The new US assault across multiple Iranian cities came as efforts to negotiate an end to the war again appeared stuck, with Iran insisting it would maintain its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global energy supplies and sent oil prices higher. The American attack appeared more intense and wider than the day before, but Iran released no information about what was hit.

Source: Legit.ng