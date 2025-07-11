2027 Election: Prophet Who Correctly Predicted Coalition Mentions What It Will Take to Unseat Tinubu
- A prophet known as Obigod, who had previously predicted a political coalition, has shared fresh revelations about Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election
- In a widely circulated video, Obigod claimed that only a united coalition—backed by spiritual sacrifices—could unseat President Bola Tinubu
- He further asserted that Atiku Abubakar would not be the one to defeat Tinubu, according to a message he said he received “in the realm of the spirit”
A Nigerian prophet known as Obigod has shared what he described as a spiritual revelation concerning the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.
In a video circulating online, Obigod, who previously gained attention for accurately predicting a coalition of political forces, made new claims regarding President Bola Tinubu’s future and the path to potentially unseating him.
Prophet Obigod predicts coalition to unseat Tinubu in 2027
Obigod stated that he foresaw political allies coming together in a coalition, formed specifically to challenge Tinubu’s presidency. According to him, spiritual insight suggested that such unity would be pivotal in altering the political landscape.
“In the realm of the spirit I begin to see people forming a coalition. I see allies coming together. The purpose of the coalition is to unseat the current president of Nigeria,” he declared.
However, Obigod warned that this political shift would require more than strategy and support, claiming that deeper spiritual and symbolic acts were essential.
Atiku not the one to unseat Tinubu, says Prophet
In the same video, Obigod dismissed the possibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar being the one to defeat Tinubu in 2027. He pointed to a higher spiritual requirement for success, adding:
“The lord said I should tell the people of Nigeria that the name Atiku is not the one that will unseat Tinubu in 2027. In the realm of the spirit, in order to unseat the current president of Nigeria, you need a lot of sacrifices.”
His remarks have sparked widespread debate among political observers and spiritual followers, with many questioning both the practicality and implication of his prophecy.
As Nigeria gradually approaches its next general election, Obigod’s statements have added yet another layer to the evolving narrative surrounding President Tinubu’s political future.
See the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.