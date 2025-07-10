Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said "only a spell will dismantle the coalition"

The newly-formed ADC coalition is considered a significant shift in Nigeria’s political dynamics, setting the stage for an intense battle in the 2027 election

Ayodele spoke while addressing newsmen, including Legit.ng journalist in Oke-Afa area of Lagos state

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition as "divine".

Legit.ng reports that recently, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other top politicians met as they unveiled the ADC as the coalition’s choice political platform for the 2027 election.

The coalition, made up of several opposition figures, was unveiled in Abuja.

Speaking on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings to The Nations', the foremost cleric predicted that Labour Party's Peter Obi will pull out from the coalition. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele:

“The coalition is divine. Only a spell will dismantle the coalition.

“Peter Obi will still pull out from this coalition, if care is not taken. If they advise him wrongly to pull out, he cannot win.”

He added:

“If Obi said he wants to pull out, use Rotimi Amaechi (ex-minister). No any other person (sic) will contest, it is Atiku. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believes they have won the 2027 election with these governors that they are poaching. President Bola Tinubu, you have not won yet; I am giving you a warning now, how you can win, how people will defeat you.

“Anything I said, that’s what God said. And I am presenting it that way. So, if you don’t like it, it is in 2027 that you will regret it.”

Primate Ayodele's warnings

Since 1994, Primate Ayodele said God has spoken to him consistently, "clearly, and without confusion".

He explained that his books are not just writings but "divine instructions, prophetic revelations, and heavenly warnings that have shaped nations, leaders, and lives across the world". Ayodele stated that many people have mocked and doubted his prophecies, "but today, the fulfilled prophecies speak louder than any man".

His words:

"From political transitions, global shifts, to individual destinies, the God of our fathers has proven Himself faithful.

"These collections are a testimony of obedience to God’s call.

"Each page carries fire, insight, and direction for those who seek the truth in this prophetic age."

Primate Ayodele warns Donald Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele warned that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, may be overreaching his presidential powers.

Ayodele explained that 'problematic' Trump may soon begin to target key institutions.

The cleric advised President Trump to be careful of his movements as there may be looming security threats.

