Days after the completion of the 2026 JAMB examination, Legit.ng has identified the candidate with the highest JAMB score

Information from JAMB shows the young individual is the only lady among the top 9 highest scorers in the JAMB exam

Legit.ng has compiled interesting details about the young lady, as well as her statement of origin and desired university

Before the policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which took place on 11 May 2026, many candidates who participated in the examination made headlines over their high UTME scores.

Legit.ng published several news reports detailing what several individuals who sat for the exam scored after checking their UTME results.

2026 UTME: Meet the only female in top 9 highest scorers in JAMB. Photo Source: TikTok/dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Female candidate tops 2026 UTME

An article about a 37-year-old man who took part in the JAMB exam was also written; however, a young girl stood out as JAMB recently released a report showing she emerged as the highest scorer in the recently conducted UTME examination.

In a report released by Vanguard News, details of individuals who scored highly in the exam were published. However, in the top 9, a young girl emerged as the top scorer, as she was the only female in the top 10 who scored highly in the UTME exam.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled 4 interesting things to know about the young lady whose name has been revealed as Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin.

1. Breakdown of her UTME scores

In the recently conducted exam, Legit.ng had earlier published a report about the brilliant young lady, detailing the scores she obtained in each of the subjects she sat for.

UTME score breakdown:

English: 98

Chemistry: 98

Physics: 94

Biology: 82

Her total UTME score of 372 placed her in a position that made her emerge as one of the highest scorers in the 2026 UTME exam.

2026 JAMB: Only female among top 9 highest scorers emerges overall best candidate. Photo Source: TikTok/dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

2. UTME candidate Daniella’s state of origin

Details contained in a Vanguard News publication, as well as the report from JAMB, show that although Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin wrote her UTME exam in Ogun State, she is originally from Ekiti State, as indicated in her registration details.

3. UTME candidate Daniella’s desired university

In the same Vanguard News publication, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin was reported as selecting the University of Lagos as her preferred institution.

She chose the school during her JAMB registration and hopes to secure admission there to study her dream course.

4. UTME candidate Daniella’s desired course/programme

While her preferred institution, state of origin, and other details have been confirmed, Legit.ng also observed from the available information the course she selected during her JAMB registration.

According to findings, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin wishes to study MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) at the University of Lagos.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that JAMB announced new cut-off marks for admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of nursing for the 2026 academic session. After the announcement, a young man who said he wrote the UTME four times reacted online.

UTME score: Teacher writes letter to JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian teacher wrote an open letter to JAMB and the Federal Ministry of Education ahead of the 2026 policy meeting.

In the letter, he complained about the steady reduction in admission cut-off marks for universities and colleges of education. According to him, allowing students with very low scores to gain admission could lower the quality of education in the country.

Source: Legit.ng