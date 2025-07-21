President Bola Tinubu has reportedly hosted NNPP 2023 presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso at the presidential villa

Kwankwaso had visited the presidential villa amid several controversies and rumours of his defection to the APC

The former Kano governor has been alleged to be the reason why Abdullahi Ganduje, the former APC national chairman, resigned from his position

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, reportedly met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Monday, July 21.

Earlier in May 2025, the former Kano governor reportedly held a four-hour meeting with the president in France; the discussion was said to have centred on the alleged plan for the former presidential candidate to get involved in Tinubu's administration.

The pictures of the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso took over the social media space on Monday. The development was later confirmed by The Cable.

See photos of Kwankwaso's visit here:

Why Ganduje resigned as APC national chairman

This came after Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly resigned from the party over the alleged move of Kwankwaso to join the party. Ganduje was Kwankwaso's successor as Kano governor before they fell out with each other.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje have been reported to be sworn political enemies, and it has been difficult for the two of them to be in the same party at the same time.

However, Kwankwaso made a strong political statement in the 2023 election, where he won virtually all the legislative seats, both state and federal, in Kano for the NNPP, a development that made him more needed in the ruling party ahead of the 2027 election.

Kwankwaso causing a rift between Shettima, Tinubu

Also, there have been several controversial reports alleging a rift between Kashim Shettima and President Tinubu, with the rumour that the president was considering dumping Shettima as vice president in the next election, while Kwankwaso was said to be a possible replacement.

While several figures in the ruling party have dismissed the claim, the recent political momentum of the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition is believed to be leveraging the alleged plan to drop Shettima as one of the factors that could unseat Tinubu and the APC in the next general election cycle.

The coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 election, has positioned itself as the alternative for Nigerians in the next election while consistently expressing confidence in sacking Tinubu come 2027. The ADC recently appointed Rauf Aregbesola, a former stooge of Tinubu, as its interim national secretary.

2027 election: NNPP chieftain addresses Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi called on Nigerians not to vote for any politician or party that failed to fulfil their electoral promises in the 2023 electioneering.

The former Ogun governorship candidate lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country.

He said, despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, Nigeria is still being confronted with several challenges.

Source: Legit.ng