A Nigerian lady celebrated her matriculation at the National Open University of Nigeria after four years of admission delays

She disclosed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination twice and attempted A-levels once during the period

The student shared photos of herself in her matriculation gown on TikTok to inspire others who are still waiting for admission

A young Nigerian lady, Isiaq Basirah, has inspired social media users after sharing her long journey to securing university admission.

Basirah, who recently matriculated at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), revealed that it took her four years of constant trying and rejections.

A NOUN student gains admission after writing UTME twice and waiting 4 years. Photo: @isiaqbasirah

Source: TikTok

Four years of waiting

The student explained that despite her best efforts and academic performance, she faced several setbacks.

In a post shared on her TikTok handle, @isiaqbasirah, she noted that she sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams twice.

She also attempted A-levels to boost her chances, but none of these efforts resulted in an admission at the time.

A last-minute miracle

Basirah admitted that she applied to NOUN late and did not have high expectations for the outcome.

Isiaq Basirah said:

"POV: I decided not to give up after 4years of trying and getting rejected back to back. I wrote jamb twice and did Alevel once despite not failing any I didn't get admitted. I applied for this school late and didn't put much hope, but God said no."

The photos shared on her page showed her beaming with smiles while wearing her matriculation gown and cap.

See her TikTok post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

AWANOT wrote:

"congratulations. I we wear my own too dis year"

OMOTAYO said:

"Congratulations my love, from matriculation to convocation inshallah"

Chisom reacted:

"Congratulations to us ,I saw you too"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng