Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has denied reports suggesting he and some political leaders in the state plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The governor described the report as “false and misleading,” blaming the rumour on the handiwork of disgruntled political elements in the state.

This clarification was made in a statement released via X on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

“Remaining silent in the face of such blatant lies would be a disservice to the good people of the state, who might be misled by the report,” Oyebanji stated.

Oyebanji, Fayemi remain committed to APC

Setting the record straight, Oyebode affirmed that Governor Oyebanji and all public officeholders mentioned in the defection rumour remain firmly in the APC and have no links with the ADC.

He added that former Governor Kayode Fayemi, who was also named in the rumour, recently attended an APC caucus meeting in Iyin-Ekiti, Punch reported.

"At the meeting, both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji received endorsements for another term, news widely reported across media platforms.

“Governor Oyebanji has never left the progressive fold since 1999. He is one of the few who have remained loyal to the progressive movement in Ekiti,” Oyebode emphasised.

Rumours aimed at causing rift with Tinubu, says Oyebanji

The governor’s spokesperson said the fake news was an attempt by political mischief makers to create tension between Governor Oyebanji and President Tinubu, using his close ties with Fayemi as a tool.

“Unfortunately for these jesters, Mr President is a strategic politician who sees through such tricks and hidden agendas,” Oyebode said.

Ekiti gov: Desperate politicians behind campaign of lies

Oyebode further accused unnamed governorship aspirants of sponsoring the false reports to divert attention from their inability to connect with the electorate or present a credible campaign.

“These desperate politicians, instead of offering ideas, resort to attacking the government on social media and spreading unintelligent lies about the governor to mask their frustration,” he added.

Call for issue-based campaigns

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having announced the date for the party primaries, Oyebode challenged those behind the smear campaign to face the public and present their vision to Ekiti people.

“Let them be bold enough to sell their candidature rather than plotting to gate-crash through an ignoble path,” the statement noted.

