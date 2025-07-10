Nigeria’s political landscape is shifting as a wave of prominent defectors, from ex-ministers to former governors, gravitates toward the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signaling a bold opposition front ahead of 2027

With several confirmed high-profile departures from APC and PDP, including key figures from Buhari’s cabinet, the ADC has emerged as a magnet for reform-minded politicians

As whispers of more defections swirl, insiders say the coalition is poised to reshape the nation’s power dynamics in what could be the most consequential election in recent memory

A wave of high-profile political figures in Nigeria have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signaling the rise of a formidable opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the most notable defectors are former cabinet members from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

2027 Election: List of Former Governors and Ministers Who Joined ADC Coalition.

Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), and Hadi Sirika (Aviation) have publicly renounced their ties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged allegiance to the ADC.

Their exits mark a turning point in Nigerian politics, as seasoned operatives now look to build a counter-narrative to the dominance of APC and the ever-resilient Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

David Mark, former Senate President and respected PDP veteran, was appointed interim National Chairman of the ADC in May, adding further gravitas to the party’s new leadership. Alongside him, Rauf Aregbesola serves as interim National Secretary, a pairing seen by analysts as symbolic of the ADC’s intent to blend federal experience with progressive activism.

Also joining the ranks is John Odigie-Oyegun, former Edo State governor and first National Chairman of the APC, whose defection is viewed as both strategic and deeply symbolic. As one of the architects of APC’s rise in 2015, his move to ADC is interpreted by insiders as disillusionment with the party’s current trajectory.

On the gubernatorial front, Ahmed Mahmud Gumel, former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, confirmed his alignment by assuming the role of ADC State Coordinator. Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), and Sule Lamido (Jigawa) are also rumored to be in talks or have expressed support for the coalition, though individual confirmations remain pending.

Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra, has not officially registered with ADC, but has publicly backed its coalition efforts, stirring speculation of a full embrace before 2027. His endorsement adds considerable weight to the movement, given his popularity among youth and urban voters.

According to party insiders, no fewer than five serving governors and 14 former ministers are currently in advanced talks to join the party. The names remain undisclosed, likely for strategic timing and internal negotiations.

Sources inside ADC party confirmed that the defections were the result of months of quiet dialogue and consensus-building aimed at creating a broad-based political alternative.

With disillusionment mounting over governance, economic hardship, and insecurity, the ADC positions itself as a coalition of integrity, inclusion, and renewal.

While skepticism remains in some quarters about the durability of the alliance, few can deny the momentum.

The 2027 elections promise to be one of the most competitive in Nigeria’s democratic history, with ADC’s sudden surge reshaping the terrain.

As more political heavyweights reconsider their loyalties, the ADC train continues to gather steam and its destination may well redefine the nation’s political future.

