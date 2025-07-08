The Peoples Democratic Party has experienced a major loss as Adamu Maina Waziri, a former minister of police affairs, has formally resigned from the PDP

The three-time PDP governorship candidate, Waziri, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Yobe state

Following Waziri's move, Zainab Boni-Haruna, wife of a former governor of Adamawa state, moved to Atiku's newly adopted party, the ADC, ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former Minister of Police Affairs and two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state, Adamu Maina Waziri, has officially resigned from the party and submitted his membership card.

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, has officially dumped the PDP and moved to the ADC. Photo credit: ADC, Adamu Maina Waziri

Source: UGC

Minister dumps PDP for ADC

Waziri announced his resignation at Dogotebo Ward in Potiskum Local Government Area and stated that it was a difficult decision to leave the party after many years of service and loyalty.

Adamu Waziri announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Daily Trust reported.

“I have decided to resign my membership because of the provision in the party’s constitution, which requires me to come to my ward to submit my resignation letter and formalise the action I took about a week ago,” he said.

“I want to assure you that this is a very hard decision. But the young man standing in for the chairman is one of my boys, and I urge them to join us in the near future.”

Zainab Boni-Haruna, the wife of a former governor of Adamawa state had moved to the ADC. Photo credit: Zainab Boni-Haruna

Source: UGC

Wife of former Yobe governor dumps PDP for ADC

Similarly, Channels TV reported that Zainab Boni-Haruna, wife of a former governor of Adamawa state and a native of Yobe, has also abandoned the PDP.

She announced her resignation at Kukar Gadu community in Fika Local Government Area and declared her decision to join the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

She encouraged her supporters and other well-meaning Nigerians to rally behind the coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I urge them to join the new train of the coalition, called Sabuwar Tafiya (new journey) in Hausa, to elect leaders who will bring better governance to our people,” she said.

Malami dumps APC, defects to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party.

Read more stories on the PDP, ADC coalition

EX-Katsina PDP chair dumps party for ADC

Also, Legit.ng reported that the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state, Hon. Salisu Lawal Uli, resigned from the party and defected to the opposition coalition of the African Democratic Congress.

The former PDP chieftain explained his reason for dumping the party for the newly adopted platform for the opposition coalition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng