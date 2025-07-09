The governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, debunked rumours that he is set to dump the PDP for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election

Governor Lawal insisted that he has no intention of quitting the PDP for either the APC or the ADC, which was recently adopted by the opposition coalition

In June, Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, called on Lawal to formally join the APC if he is interested

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara, on Wednesday, July 9, said he remains a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Lawal made this known during an appearance on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' programme, monitored by Legit.ng.

Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawal, reacts as minister Bello Matawalle woos him to APC.

Source: Facebook

The Zamfara No.1 citizen stressed that he has no intention of joining any other party ahead of the 2027 election.

Recall that Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence and ex-governor of Zamfara, had formally invited Lawal to defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle spoke in June while receiving a large crowd of supporters who paid him an Eid-el-Kabir homage at his Maradun residence.

Matawalle asked Lawal to stop “sneaking around” and make his defection to the APC official to enable him to align with “a movement committed to peace, development, and security” in the state.

The minister assured the governor that he holds no personal grudges and would welcome him into the “comfortable fold” of the APC.

Matawalle was quoted as saying:

“Dauda Lawal should come and join the APC rather than the hide-and-seek type of game the governor is currently playing."

But reacting on Wednesday, July 9, Governor Lawal said:

“First of all, I’m glad that you said a rumour that APC, ADC and whatever political parties are calling on me to join their party.

“And I made it clear that I am a PDP card-carrying member and I am still in PDP, I have no intention of going anywhere.

“So, what you heard is a rumour but I am still in PDP and have no intention of going anywhere for now.”

The video can be watched below:

Read more Zamfara state news:

Zamfara governor on PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Lawal said that the crisis rocking the PDP goes far beyond its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and is largely rooted in ego battles among party members.

Governor Lawal revealed this during a media parley with journalists in Zamfara, stating that the problem is not limited to any single individual.

Concerning Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 election, Lawal expressed optimism that free and fair elections remain possible despite systemic challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng