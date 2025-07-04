A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has reacted to the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

George warned Atiku Abubakar and some other party members who joined the ADC coalition without resigning from the party

He said they can’t serve two masters, adding that the ADC coalition is a classless strategy

Lagos state - A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has warned Atiku Abubakar and some other party members who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition without resigning from the party.

George criticized their action, stating that they can’t serve two masters together – the PDP and ADC coalition.

The PDP chieftain stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, July 4, 2025.

“You can’t serve two masters, as stated in the Holy Book. You either serve A or you serve B. But to say you are in A and B is a fallacy.”

He alleged that the newly appointed interim national chairman of the ADC, David Mark, and Atiku Abubakar were some of the architects of the crisis that rocked the PDP.

George said the ADC coalition lacked a strategy and concept to become a solid opposition platform like the PDP.

“It is nothing but existential imbecility. Or sometimes what is called existential docility. What is it that they are all going there?

“This is your father’s house. The house made you, brought you to the limelight. You gain every laurel and recognition from this same house. And because there is a little crisis, is leaving the cultural thing to do? No, you sit in there.

“If you have a house that is leaking, do you run out? No, you are the landlord.

“Do they have a concept? What is the strategy they have? That is a classless strategy.”

PDP secretariat siege: “Don’t turn Nigeria to Russia”

Recall that George slammed the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the sealing of the PDP national secretariat by the Nigerian Police.

Angry Bode George condemned the action in strong terms and accused the government of undermining democratic principles.

The PDP chieftain sent a message to those he said gave the orders from above, further describing the police action as madness.

