The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the allocation of land in Abuja to ambassadors and high commissioners-designate.

Land allocation to support diplomatic engagement

Breaking: Tinubu Gives Abuja Land to All Appointed Ambassador Designates as Wike Reacts

Source: UGC

Wike disclosed this during a courtesy visit by ambassador-designates led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that the initiative was designed to ensure that Nigeria’s envoys have a base in the nation’s capital when they return for official engagements.

“The President believes that most of you do not have a place in Abuja... he will encourage you to see how you will put up where you can stay,” Wike said.

“Before you leave this morning, each and every one of you should have your form to apply for a land allocation in Abuja,” he added.

Envoys urged to represent Nigeria positively

The minister emphasised the importance of the envoys’ roles in shaping Nigeria’s global image, urging them to project the country positively in their respective postings.

“You are, in essence, the mirror of this country. The way the world sees you is the way it will see Nigeria,” Wike said.

He further encouraged them to promote the administration’s priorities, particularly in attracting foreign investment and strengthening partnerships.

“Mr. President has travelled extensively to attract investment and partnerships. It is now your role to reinforce that effort by building confidence in Nigeria as a viable destination for investment,” he stated.

Wike dismisses one-party state concerns

Addressing political concerns, Wike rejected claims that Nigeria was drifting towards a one-party system, insisting that democratic principles remain intact.

“Nigeria remains a multi-party democracy. There is no plan to turn the country into a one-party state. You must communicate this clearly wherever you serve,” he said.

Focus on development and investment opportunities

The FCT minister also highlighted ongoing infrastructure development across Abuja’s six area councils—Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali—describing them as key to positioning the capital as a competitive global city.

He called on the envoys to help attract investors, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and waste management.

“There is enormous potential in agriculture within the FCT, but investment is still limited. We need your support to unlock these opportunities,” he added.

Wike also revealed plans to deepen partnerships with countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as engage with the European Commission to boost development cooperation.

Foreign affairs ministry highlights diplomatic role

Earlier, Ambassador Ahmed said the visit formed part of an induction programme aimed at familiarising the envoys with the strategic importance of Abuja in Nigeria’s foreign relations.

“Our Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been entrusted with representing Nigeria at a pivotal moment in our nation’s development,” he said.

Wike expressed optimism about the country’s trajectory, adding, “I remain confident that by 2027, Nigeria will be more peaceful, more united, and stronger as a nation.”

Source: Legit.ng