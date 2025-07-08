Veteran journalist Dele Momodu picked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his preferred ADC presidential flagbearer

Momodu said Atiku has the number and poses a serious threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election

The estranged PDP member explained that Atiku is a good example of what a leader should be

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a media entrepreneur and ex-presidential candidate, has declared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his preferred presidential candidate within the emerging opposition coalition adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Monday, July 7, Momodu emphasised that while he maintains a close friendship with Labour Party’s Peter Obi, his political choice remains Atiku, whom he described as the most formidable option among the current contenders under the ADC umbrella.

Momodu said:

“My best choice is Atiku. And that is what I expect Obidients to say about Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi supporters to say about Amaechi. This game is a game of numbers, and the people who are most aggrieved today are in the northern part of Nigeria.”

The 2027 election coalition

Legit.ng reports that some Nigerian politicians, drawn from various political parties in the country, recently formed the National Opposition Coalition Group to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The group, on Wednesday, adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general election.

Atiku is among the leaders of the coalition group.

Apart from Atiku and Obi, other promoters of the coalition include former Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers state, Gabriel Suswam of Benue, and Sule Lamido of Jigawa state.

A former Senate President, David Mark, and a former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, were appointed as the ADC interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

'ADC coalition to scatter' - Bwala

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson to President Tinubu, dismissed the ADC coalition as a political charade that will not survive beyond six months.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, Bwala described the coalition as a gathering of “internally displaced politicians” lacking ideology, vision, and any credible alternative to the current administration.

According to him, the alliance is a desperate attempt by opposition figures to stay politically relevant ahead of the 2027 election.

Bwala declared that the struggle for a presidential candidate within the ADC would ultimately break the coalition apart and make the 2027 election easier for his principal.

NCCC slams ADC coalition

In the same vein, the North Central Citizens Council (NCCC), on Tuesday, July 8, criticised the newly-formed opposition coalition, describing it as a “coalition of confusion” composed of “disgruntled political actors desperate for relevance.”

The NCCC further highlighted that although Nigeria faces numerous challenges, citizens must stay alert and discerning, recognising that those now advocating to ‘save the nation’ were pivotal contributors to the very crises they condemn.

Jonathan Omodayo, the group's spokesperson, shared this during a press briefing in Abuja, according to Guardian. Omodayo stated that the group’s rejection of the ADC coalition was based on the conviction that the alliance consists of “disgruntled individuals” seeking relevance after multiple political setbacks.

ADC coalition: Omokri makes permutation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said neither Obi nor Amaechi has enough clout to pick the presidential ticket of the ADC.

Omokri asserted that the ADC presidential ticket would go to a northerner.

