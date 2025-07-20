The debate on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the newly adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has continued to stir concerns in the polity

Ahead of the ADC primaries, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, has predicted the fate of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar and their chances in the race

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Akinniyi revealed the region that has the upper hand to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The former PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has revealed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stands a better chance of clinching the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election.

Political analyst speaks on who will emerge as ADC's coalition candidate to challenge President Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, will defeat any aspirant to cling to the presidential ticket of ADC because of his support base.

Recall that Mallam Salihu Lukman, one of the leaders of the ADC, recently confirmed that the coalition party will hold a fair primary to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

He stressed that no individual, including Atiku Abubakar or the Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, would be given preferential treatment.

Atiku Abubakar recently dumped the PDP for the ADC coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku or Peter Obi: Northern power play will decide - Analyst

However, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 20, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, maintained that the northern elite's desire for power is a driving factor for Atiku's chance in ADC during the coalition's primaries.

Speaking further, Akinniyi explained that Atiku's support base, moving out of the PDP and the APC, strengthens his position.

However, Akinniyi added that securing the ADC ticket depends on the strength of "your goodwill, structures, and influence blocs."

Ahead of the 2027 election, Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Presently, the leaders of the Coalition are focused on galvanizing support from everyone to have a firm foundation and further enhance the structure of the African Democratic Congress, to serve as the best alternative to the incumbent government at the federal level.

"Since the annexation of LP and PDP by the APC, it's important and necessary for major opposition leaders to find a new credible party ahead of 2027.

"However, the current drive for power in Northern Nigeria is a pointer to what might play out in the ADC presidential primaries and the presidential election proper. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will defeat any aspirant to cling to the Presidential Ticket of ADC because of his support base that are currently moving out of PDP and APC. We all know that ticket is all about the frequency of your goodwill, structures and influence blocs."

Obi asks Atiku to cede ADC ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south to promote unity and fairness.

Obi insists the south should complete its tenure before power returns to the north, describing his chances in the election as strong.

He also warned the coalition not to repeat past political mistakes and confirmed he would run in 2027 regardless of the platform.

Source: Legit.ng